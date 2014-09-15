MOVES-BofA, UBS, HSBC Holdings', KNIEP, U.S. Bank, Standard Life

(Adds HSBC Holdings’, FM Global, Marathon, Lazard Middle Market, Strategic Insight, Amundi Smith Breeden, Carlyle and U.S. Bank)
Walid Khoury, chief executive of the bank’s investment banking business in Saudi Arabia, has left, a spokesman said.
The commercial and industrial property insurer promoted two senior employees, effective Oct. 1.
The wealth manager, a unit of U.S. Bancorp, said it appointed four people for its private client reserve in Chicago.
The hedge fund said it was beefing up its emerging markets team with two new hires, including Diego Gradowczyk as co-head of emerging markets.
The financial adviser, a unit of Lazard Ltd, appointed two managing directors as it expands coverage in the industrial and energy specialty sectors.
The asset management firm said it appointed Michael Hart managing director and president of Carlyle GMS Finance Inc and NF Investment Corp.
The U.S. fixed income management unit of asset management company Amundi appointed Kenneth Monaghan head of its international high-yield bond management team.
The industry research and business intelligence provider said it named Shiv Taneja senior managing director of global research, to spearhead the expansion of the company’s services to the mutual fund industry.
The bank poached dealmaker Ian Carnegie-Brown from rival Credit Suisse to lead its consumer and retail team in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
The company hired Morgan Stanley’s Chairman of China investment banking, Alex To, in a similar role, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Barclays’s former lead carbon trader, Tom Lord, has joined Redshaw Advisors, a carbon trading advisory firm started this year by Louis Redshaw, who was head of the Barclays carbon trading desk between 2004 and early 2013.
KNIEP, which offers data management, reporting, and dissemination services to fund managers, said it appointed Jackie Dunne as its global head of relationship management.
The investment manager said it appointed James Millard as investment director to its MyFolio fund solutions team. Millard joins from Old Mutual Wealth.
The global investment and advisory firm said it appointed Gerald Donini as senior managing director.
The British pension fund services provider said it appointed Jennifer Halliday as chief financial officer.
The asset management group said it appointed Gary Pinge and Alba Bellakhdar as analysts to expand its global emerging market team.
The property investment manager appointed James Charlesworth as assistant portfolio manager to its UK investment team. Charlesworth joins from HSBC.
The investment manager said it appointed Annabel Faulkner as head of marketing. Faulkner joins from Pioneer Investments.
The asset manager appointed Henriette Bergh as head of Europe product and manager solutions, excluding the UK.
