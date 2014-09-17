MOVES- RBC, BlackRock, Volksbanken, U.S. Bank, Aviva Investors

(Adds Tilney, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Aviva, LPL Financial, U.S. Bank and BMO Financial Group)

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

TILNEY BESTINVEST

The UK-based investment and financial planning firm said it appointed David Cummins as director of financial planning as it expands its regional financial planning presence.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The bank said it hired Gary Cindrich as wealth director for business development in its wealth management unit.

AVIVA INVESTORS

Aviva Plc’s asset management business said it appointed four people to its multi-asset team.

LPL FINANCIAL LLC

The U.S. broker-dealer, a unit of LPL Financial Holdings Inc , appointed John Cronin as vice-president, head of state government relations.

U.S. BANK

The wealth management unit of U.S. Bancorp said it appointed David Hein a portfolio manager for its team handling high net worth clients.

BMO FINANCIAL GROUP

The company said it appointed Darrel Hackett president of its wealth management unit, BMO Private Bank U.S.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The company appointed Iggy Chong, Lorraine Lam and Yi-An Chen as its Greater China heads.

BLACKROCK INC

The world’s biggest money manager hired former Man Group executive Lars Meisinger as chief operating officer in Europe for its alternative investment unit.

VOLKSBANKEN AG

Former Austrian central bank governor Klaus Liebscher is set to become chairman of the part-nationalised lender where the post is vacant after Hans Joerg Schelling left to head the finance ministry, he told a newspaper.

OLD MUTUAL GLOBAL INVESTORS

The asset management division of Old Mutual Wealth, appointed Joshua Crabb as head of Asian equities.

EASTSPRING INVESTMENTS

The asset management arm of Prudential Corporation Asia appointed Christian Fleischer as head of marketing and Tio Yang Phen as director of investment marketing.

VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The company said it hired Valentina Chen from Aviva Investors as portfolio manager for its emerging-markets fixed-income team.

MOORE STEPHENS

The international accounting and consultancy firm said it appointed Omar Ripon as a partner in its insurance industry group.

ARBUTHNOT LATHAM & CO LTD

The London-based private banking and wealth management arm of Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc said it appointed Michelle Duncalf as a private banker.

RBC

RBC has appointed Rob Lamb to head up its UK corporate debt capital markets business, a newly created job at the bank.

SUSSEX PARTNERS

The advisory firm focused on alternative investments, said it appointed Frederic Neefs as a partner. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)