MOVES-Danske Bank, Sberbank CIB, UBS, BVCA
#Market News
September 19, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Danske Bank, Sberbank CIB, UBS, BVCA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds BVCA and UBS)

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BRITISH PRIVATE EQUITY & VENTURE CAPITAL ASSOCIATION (BVCA)

The industry trade body appointed Richard Young to the newly created position of director in Manchester, effective Nov. 1.

UBS AG

The Swiss investment bank said Thorsten Pauli, who currently runs the company’s Swiss equity capital markets, will take on an additional role in wealth management.

DANSKE BANK

Denmark’s largest listed bank has appointed Peter Rostrup-Nielsen as acting head of group risk management from Dec. 1.

SBERBANK CIB LTD

The investment banking unit of Russia’s largest bank, Sberbank, said it appointed Paul Goldfinch as chief financial officer and Annie Jordan as head of human resources, managing director. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
