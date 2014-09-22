FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Citi Private Bank, Blackstone, EY, Deutsche AWM, NAPF
September 22, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Citi Private Bank, Blackstone, EY, Deutsche AWM, NAPF

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Citi, EY, Triago, Blackstone and Bessemer Trust)

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITI PRIVATE BANK

The bank, a unit of Citigroup Inc, said it appointed Tracey Brophy Warson as its head in North America.

TRIAGO

The private placement agent said it appointed Virginie Bourel as partner and head of strategic advisory in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

BLACKSTONE GROUP LP

The private equity firm said it appointed Borja Arteaga as senior managing director to head its restructuring and M&A advisory in the Iberian Peninsula.

BESSEMER TRUST

The private wealth management and investment advisory firm appointed Joseph Tanious principal and investment strategist in its Los Angeles office.

EY

The audit firm appointed Andrea Guerzoni as its transaction advisory services leader for the Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA) region, effective immediately.

BROOKS MACDONALD

Investment manager Brooks Macdonald Asset Management Ltd said it appointed Keith Scott as business development manager.

NAPF

The National Association of Pension Funds (NAPF) said it appointed Mike Weston chief executive of the Pensions Infrastructure Platform Ltd, effective immediately.

DEUTSCHE AWM

Investment manager Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management said it appointed Astrid Manroth as managing director and head of environment and social capital within the sustainable investments platform of alternatives and real assets in Europe.

BTG PACTUAL

BTG Pactual has hired William Royan to set up an equities business within the bank’s international asset management arm in London, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)

