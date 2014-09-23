CORRECTED-MOVES- Standard Chartered, RCS Capital, PwC, Deutsche Bank

(Corrects Deutsche Bank AG new appointee’s last name to “Camara” from “Camera”)

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank announced three appointments in its retail client business.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Germany’s largest bank said it appointed Citigroup Inc executive Lilian Camara as head of client development for multinational corporates, Latin America.

ROYAL LONDON

The UK mutual life and pensions company said it appointed Debbie Kennedy head of protection proposition design in its intermediary division, effective Sept. 29.

BRAVURA SOLUTIONS

The Sydney-based provider of transfer agency and wealth management services said global director of strategy Darren Stevens will assume the additional role of director, product management and strategy for global wealth management.

ADAM & CO

The Scottish private bank appointed four people to its Aberdeen office.

SECURIAN FINANCIAL SERVICES

The brokerage arm of Minnesota-based Securian Financial Group Inc said it promoted Jeffrey McGrath to director of its investment resource group.

PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS US

The auditor said it appointed Rich Koenenn as a tax partner in the Greater Atlanta market.

ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP

Private equity firm Advent International Corp said it had appointed Procter & Gamble Co executive Werner Geissler as an operating partner, effective from Jan. 1.

RCS CAPITAL CORP

The investment firm said it appointed President Michael Weil as its chief executive, effective immediately.

OLD MUTUAL GLOBAL INVESTORS

The investment firm said that fund manager Ashton Bradbury would retire at the end of the year.

RMB MORGAN STANLEY LTD

The joint venture between Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc and RMB Investment & Advisory (Pty) Ltd said it had appointed deputy chief executive Matthew Rattray as its CEO, effective October-end. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)