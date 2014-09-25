FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Alliance Trust, Beazley Group, Volksbanken
September 25, 2014 / 2:43 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Alliance Trust, Beazley Group, Volksbanken

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Beazley Group)

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BEAZLEY GROUP LTD

The leading provider of data breach response insurance, has appointed Joel Fehrman and Charles Pruzinsky as underwriters.

VOLKSBANKEN AG

The part-nationalised Austrian lender has picked former central bank governor Klaus Liebscher as chairman, it said, tapping a politically connected insider to help it navigate potentially stormy weather ahead.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Germany’s flagship bank, which has been building out its exchange-traded products business in the United States, said it hired four new regional vice-presidents on the U.S. East Coast.

ZURICH LIFE SINGAPORE

The company, a part of Zurich Insurance Group, said it appointed Jamie McNish to the newly created role of chief sales officer, effective Dec. 15.

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

The Scotland-based investment manager said it appointed Peter Michaelis as head of equities. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)

