MOVES- AmEx, Nomura, Credit Agricole, Dunedin, Rothschild

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.
BNY Mellon’s sub-investment grade credit asset manager appointed Andrew Golding and Amir Eilon as non-executive board members, effective Sept. 17.
Financial advisory services provider said it named Trevor Manuel senior adviser to the group worldwide and deputy chairman of Rothschild in South Africa, effective Wednesday.
Japanese financial services company said it appointed Massimo Labella and Babita Ittoo in its prime finance division.
The New York-based financial services provider appointed Neal Sample president of enterprise growth, effective immediately.
Robert Chambers has joined Credit Agricole as an assistant director on the syndicate desk covering financial institutions.
The parent company of the Chicago Board of Trade has appointed three people to key positions to expand its international business.
The UK-based retail bank said it appointed Danuta Gray senior independent director and a non-executive director on its board.
The UK-based private equity firm appointed Lorna Eltringham investor relations manager and Jessica Hardy an analyst.
The financial and litigation consultancy provider named Triet Nguyen managing director of its corporate and municipal credit solutions group.
The UK-based private bank appointed Roger Clark head of wealth management. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)