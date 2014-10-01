MOVES- Onex, Jardine Lloyd Thompson, Citi Private Bank, Unigestion

(Adds Citi Private Bank, Unigestion and Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland AG)
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.
The bank promoted Halé Behzadi to global market manager of its North American unit’s western region.
The Geneva-based asset management firm appointed Guilhem Savry and Olivier Blin to its cross-asset solutions team.
The bank has appointed Sven Baumann to its investment banking business.
The global asset management arm of Manulife Financial Corp said it appointed Megan E. Greene managing director and chief economist.
The branch of Standard Chartered Plc said it appointed Shaikha Tareef as chief financial officer.
Jeremy Walsh, head of the covered bond syndicate at RBS, is leaving the bank after 15 years as the UK lender reshuffles its syndicate business, according to market sources.
The Canadian private equity firm appointed Christopher Govan to succeed Donald Lewtas as chief financial officer, effective March 1.
The UK-based private bank said it appointed Stuart Cummins head of wealth management strategy.
The British insurance and brokerage services provider said it appointed Nicholas Walsh a non-executive director.
The Oman-based bank, which is in the process of merging with larger rival Bank Dhofar, said Chief Executive Mohamed Abdulaziz Kalmoor had resigned for personal reasons.
The investment manager has promoted Daniel Benatoff to co-head of Halcyon Asset Management (UK) LLP.
The accountancy and business advisory firm said on Tuesday that it appointed Ed Higgs director in its London-based valuations team. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)