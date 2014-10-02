FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES- Blackstone, StanChart, Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 2, 2014 / 10:25 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES- Blackstone, StanChart, Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds StormHarbour, Invesco Powershares, RPMI, AIC, Pamplona Capital and Blackstone)

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BLACKSTONE GROUP LP

The world’s largest alternative asset manager appointed Giovanni Cutaia senior managing director and chief operating officer of asset management in its real estate group.

STORMHARBOUR JAPAN LTD

The unit of independent global markets and financial advisory firm StormHarbour appointed Yoshifumi Watanabe as chief executive.

INVESCO POWERSHARES

The boutique investment firm, a part of Invesco Ltd, appointed Nicolas Samaran as head of product development for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

RPMI

The British company, which does investment management for the trustee of the Railways Pension Scheme, appointed Karl Sternberg to the board of its investment arm, Railpen Investments.

ASSOCIATION OF INVESTMENT COS (AIC)

The UK trade body for closed-ended investment companies said its board had elected Peter Arthur as chairman, effective January.

PAMPLONA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The London-based investment manager said it had appointed Jeffrey Kirt as a partner as it continues to strengthen its U.S. private equity presence.

INVESTMENT SYNERGY GROUP GMBH (ISG)

The Germany-based energy trading firm has expanded its emissions trading desk with the hiring of ex-ABN AMRO carbon trader Peter de Waal.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The company said it appointed Richard Pattle as vice chairman of its private banking clients division.

DEUTSCHE ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT (DEUTSCHE AWM)

The unit of German lender Deutsche Bank AG said it hired four client advisers in its wealth management business in the UK. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan and Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.