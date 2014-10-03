FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-U.S. Bank, RBC Capital, Assicurazioni Generali, SCIO Capital
#Funds News
October 3, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-U.S. Bank, RBC Capital, Assicurazioni Generali, SCIO Capital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds U.S. Bank)

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

U.S. BANK

The wealth manager, a unit of U.S. Bancorp USB.N, said it appointed Myles McHale as a wealth management adviser managing director for the private client reserve in Naples, Florida.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada said it appointed Helima Croft a managing director and chief commodities strategist.

SCIO CAPITAL LLC

The London-based structured credit fund manager said it appointed two new directors. Barry Lucassen joined SCIO’s portfolio management team and Eriko Aron joined the risk management team.

NEWSMITH LLP

The London-based specialist asset management firm said it appointed Charles Hopkinson Woolley head of alternatives and product.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Paolo Scaroni, the former CEO of Italian oil major Eni , has resigned as independent board member of Italy’s biggest insurance group Assicurazioni Generali, the insurer said on Thursday. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)

