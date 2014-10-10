FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Noble Group, Wells Fargo and Four Capital
#Funds News
October 10, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Noble Group, Wells Fargo and Four Capital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NOBLE GROUP LTD

The Asian commodity trader’s global cocoa trading chief has left the Hong Kong-based commodity merchant, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday, the latest sign of a shake-up after China’s COFCO bought a stake in the company in April.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The financial services company announced the appointment of four commercial banking leaders as part of its attempts to improve the credit experience for its customers.

FOUR CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD

The investment management firm said it hired Adour Sarkissian from ING to establish a North American equity offering.

CITIGROUP INC

The company hired Garo Torossian to head up its RMBS distribution business from RBS where he covered asset-backed security sales, according to market sources.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

The company has hired Allen Appen from UK rival Barclays to head its financial institutions capital and asset-backed solutions business, reporting to head of capital markets James Garvey.

BNP PARIBAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS

The asset management arm of BNP Paribas SA has appointed Susan Gostick as the head of its pension fund segment for its institutional business line.

BANKINVEST

The Danish asset manager said it has appointed Lars Bo Bertram as its new chief executive with effect from Jan. 1. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)

