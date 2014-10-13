MOVES- PwC, Houlihan Lokey, WH Ireland, Macquarie Capital

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP

The professional services provider said it had named John Stadtler leader of the firm’s U.S. Financial Services Industry practice. Stadtler joined PwC in 1988 and has been a partner since 1999.

The company also named David Leavitt tax principal in its New York real estate practice. Previously, Leavitt advised clients on a wide range of tax matters for Mayer Brown LLP in Chicago.

HOULIHAN LOKEY INC

The investment bank said it appointed Loren McCutchen director of its due diligence services practice.

He joins from Deloitte & Touche, where he spent 18 years, Houlihan Lokey said in a statement.

EUROPEAN FUND AND ASSET MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION (EFAMA)

The industry representative group named Gabriela Diezhandino head of its new public policy department.

Diezhandino will be responsible for strengthening political and public support for EFAMA and developing the best possible political framework within which EFAMA’s members operate, EFAMA said.

WH IRELAND GROUP PLC

The company named Robert Race head of wealth management in its Manchester office. He joins from Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc , where he was head of its Manchester Office for 13 years.

MACQUARIE GROUP LTD

The group’s unit, Macquarie Capital, named Frédéric Devos as its global head of portfolio management.

Devos joins from CVC Capital Partners Ltd, where he was an industrial partner in the infrastructure business.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The company said it appointed four people to its cash equity sales team.

AMLIN PLC

The British insurer named Louis de Segonzac to lead underwriting activities at its Miami office.

EURONEXT

The European exchange group has named Benjamin Fussien as its head of exchange traded funds (ETFs) and investment funds.

CORDEA SAVILLS

The property investment manager named Jin Guo as head of Greater China, to lead new business initiatives with institutions, family offices and private wealth managers.

F&C INVESTMENTS

The asset manager said it hired Georg Kyd-Rebenburg from AllianceBernstein to head its European wholesale distribution and increase its continental Europe coverage. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)