MOVES- Hargreave Hale, F&C, Aviva Investors
#Market News
October 16, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES- Hargreave Hale, F&C, Aviva Investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HARGREAVE HALE LTD

The UK-based asset manager said it appointed David Clinkard as investment director to its investment management team.

F&C INVESTMENTS (F&C)

The part of BMO Financial Group’s BMO Global Asset Management named Howard Pearce as chair of its new responsible investment advisory council.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The asset management business of Aviva Plc said it appointed Veronique Leroy as head of infrastructure investment services and Jolanta Touzard as assistant fund manager to its infrastructure team. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
