MOVES- Agricultural Bank of China, BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD

The bank has named Liu Shiyu as chairman, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday, replacing Jiang Chaoliang as the head of the country’s third largest lender.

DUBAI GOLD AND COMMODITIES EXCHANGE

The Dubai exchange said on Sunday its chief executive, Gary Anderson, had stepped down due to ill health. DGCX said in a statement that Gaurang Desai, its chief operating officer since inception in 2005, will act as an interim CEO.

HAMILTON RE

The property and casualty reinsurer named Susan Steinhoff as senior vice president, property, effective Nov. 4.

BNP PARIBAS

Christophe Cerisier has left GE Capital to join BNP Paribas as head of loan capital markets for Asia-Pacific, leading to the U.S. firm promoting Rahul Mathur as replacement.

SOURCE

The investment firm and leading European provider of exchange-traded products, said it hired Paul Jackson as managing director and head of its new multi-asset research department.

MORGAN STANLEY

Morgan Stanley said Vivien Webb has joined its Private Wealth Management department as a managing director and head of sales for China and Hong Kong.

CANTOR FITZGERALD EUROPE

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe appointed Jonathan Richards as equity research analyst to cover listed asset and wealth managers.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

AXA Investment Managers, a unit of French financial holding company AXA SA, named Christof Kutscher as chairman, Barbara Fallon-Walsh and Peter Clarke as non-executive directors to its board.

PALAMON CAPITAL PARTNERS

The private equity firm said it appointed Ali Rahmatollahi associate partner and Christian Beck a member of its board of advisers.

BOWMARK CAPITAL

The private equity firm said it made three appointments to expand its investment team. The firm appointed Stephen Delaney investment director, while Antonia Cheong and Tom Elliott joined as investment managers.

MERCER

Mercer, a subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Co, said it appointed Michel Faucher as Mercer Marsh Benefits Growth Markets Region business leader in Singapore to boost its employee health and benefits business. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick)