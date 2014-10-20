MOVES-Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, AgBank

(Adds Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MERRILL LYNCH

The private banking and investment unit of Merrill Lynch, a part of Bank of America Corp, recruited a team of investment advisers from UBS Financial Services.

Kanwar Singh, Rajeev Rathi and Steve Coleman, who have more than $500 million in assets under management, joined Merrill Lynch’s Chicago office last week.

MORGAN STANLEY

The bank said Vivien Webb had joined its private wealth management department as managing director and head of sales for China and Hong Kong.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management said it had appointed financial advisers Michael Zalkind and John Williams to its Aventura, Florida office.

Zalkind and Williams, who have a combined experience of more than 20 years in the securities industry, joined Morgan Stanley on Oct. 14 from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD

The bank has named Liu Shiyu chairman, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday. Shiyu replaces Jiang Chaoliang as head of the country’s third-largest lender.

HAMILTON RE

The property and casualty reinsurer named Susan Steinhoff senior vice-president, property, effective Nov. 4.

BNP PARIBAS

Christophe Cerisier has left GE Capital to join BNP Paribas as head of loan capital markets for Asia-Pacific, leading to the U.S. firm promoting Rahul Mathur as replacement.

SOURCE

The investment firm and leading European provider of exchange-traded products said it hired Paul Jackson as managing director and head of its new multi-asset research department.

STANHOPE CAPITAL

The global investment company said Martin Naville had joined its advisory board from Oct. 1. Naville is chief executive of the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce, which facilitates business between the two countries. He is based in Switzerland.

HOLDINGHAM GROUP LTD

The consultancy firm said Charles Harman would join the company as chief executive in January 2015. Harman is currently chief executive of BXR Partners LLP. He will succeed Keith Craig, who is stepping down after 15 years with the company, Holdingham said.

MVISION PRIVATE EQUITY ADVISERS

The investment firm said it appointed Michelle Paisley and Dennis Kwan as managing directors for its Hong Kong office.

ALLIANT INSURANCE SERVICES

The specialty insurance brokerage firm said it promoted Michael Heid to executive vice president and managing director of its real estate group.

GUERNSEY FINANCE

The joint industry and government initiative to promote Guernsey’s finance industries said it appointed Dominic Wheatley chief executive effective Dec. 1.

CANTOR FITZGERALD EUROPE

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe appointed Jonathan Richards as equity research analyst to cover listed asset and wealth managers.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The unit of French financial holding company AXA SA named Christof Kutscher chairman, and Barbara Fallon-Walsh and Peter Clarke non-executive directors to its board.

PALAMON CAPITAL PARTNERS

The private equity firm said it appointed Ali Rahmatollahi associate partner and Christian Beck a member of its board of advisers.

BOWMARK CAPITAL

The private equity firm said it made three appointments to expand its investment team. The firm appointed Stephen Delaney investment director, while Antonia Cheong and Tom Elliott joined as investment managers.

MERCER

The subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Co said it appointed Michel Faucher as Mercer Marsh Benefits Growth Markets Region business leader in Singapore to boost its employee health and benefits business. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Anannya Pramanick)