MOVES- Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, Exotix Partners

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The German lender has appointed JP Rangaswami as its first-ever chief data officer, a role that will involve standardising the firms’ processes, tools and governance around information to support its digital strategy.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The group’s head of India investment banking, Vedika Bhandarkar, is leaving the Swiss bank with immediate effect due to health reasons, people with direct knowledge of the development said.

SALAMANCA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

The merchant banking and operational risk management business, said it appointed Martin Atalovic as an associate in its real estate business unit.

EXOTIX PARTNERS

The specialist merchant bank said it appointed Jakob Christensen as director and senior economist.

TPG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP

Jun Tsusaka, head of the U.S.-based private equity firm in Japan, has resigned to form an investment fund for small- and medium-sized Japanese companies, the Wall Street Journal reported. Schneider was previously head of General Electric Co’s Asia-Pacific businesses.

METLIFE UK

The insurance company appointed Simon Massey as wealth management director, a newly created role in the firm. Massey was previously intermediaries director at Scottish Widows . (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)