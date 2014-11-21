MOVES-LGM Investments, Bank of Cyprus

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 21, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LGM INVESTMENTS LTD

The unit of BMO Global Asset Management appointed Stephen Ma head of Greater China equities. Ma was previously with Fidelity Worldwide Investment, where he managed about $4 billion of assets in China and Hong Kong funds.

BANK OF CYPRUS

WL Ross & Co LLC said its chairman and chief strategy officer, Wilbur Ross, had been elected vice chairman of the Bank of Cyprus. (Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)

