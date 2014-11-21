FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Charles Schwab, LGM Investments, Bank of Cyprus, Morgan Stanley
November 21, 2014 / 10:02 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Charles Schwab, LGM Investments, Bank of Cyprus, Morgan Stanley

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Charles Schwab, Morgan Stanley and New York City Comptroller)

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CHARLES SCHWAB CORP

John Clendening, co-head of the brokerage and banking company’s retail brokerage, has stepped down from his role. Clendening, who has been with Schwab for almost 11 years, is being replaced by Terri Kallsen, executive vice president, who headed up the investor services branch network, wrote Greg Gable, a Schwab spokesman, in an e-mailed statement Friday.

MORGAN STANLEY

Don Cornwell, a banker who advised the Buffalo Bills NFL team on their sale earlier this year, is leaving Morgan Stanley to join the new advisory firm headed by investment banker Paul Taubman, according to a person familiar with the matter.

NEW YORK CITY COMPTROLLER

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer said Alex Doñé will be the head of private equity and Neil Messing will be the head of hedge funds for the Bureau of Asset Management.

LGM INVESTMENTS LTD

The unit of BMO Global Asset Management appointed Stephen Ma head of Greater China equities. Ma was previously with Fidelity Worldwide Investment, where he managed about $4 billion of assets in China and Hong Kong funds.

BANK OF CYPRUS

WL Ross & Co LLC said its chairman and chief strategy officer, Wilbur Ross, had been elected vice chairman of the Bank of Cyprus. (Compiled by Neha Dimri and Ananya Pramanick in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
