MOVES- Cordea Savills, Bluebay Asset Management, Renaissance Capital

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CORDEA SAVILLS

Property investment manager Cordea Savills appointed Malcolm Naish as chairman of the advisory committee for its charities property fund, following the retirement of Ian Flanagan.

BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT

A fixed income and alternative investments management firm, appointed Andrew Archer as partner, chief technology officer. Archer joins BlueBay from Man Group, where he was global head of technology. Previously, he was co-chief technology officer for GLG Partners.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

The investment bank, which is a unit of Russia-based investment fund ONEXIM group, appointed Dmitry Gladkov as managing director and head of debt capital market products.