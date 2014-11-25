FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-StanChart, Edison Investment, Asia Frontier
November 25, 2014 / 3:12 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-StanChart, Edison Investment, Asia Frontier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The Asia-focused bank appointed Euan Campbell as global head of businesses for retail clients. Campbell joins from Santander Group where he was executive vice-president responsible for the strategic direction of its U.S. cards business.

EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH

The investment research company named Peter Thorne, Jenny Ping and Kim Fustier as equity analysts in its London office.

ASIA FRONTIER CAPITAL LTD

The fund management company appointed Ahmed Tabaqchali as chief investment officer for Iraq. Tabaqchali currently serves as a board member of the Credit Bank of Iraq. He was formerly executive director of NBK Capital, the investment banking arm of National Bank of Kuwait, where he headed its brokerage arm. (Compiled by Lehar Maan in Bangalore)

