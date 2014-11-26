FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Elian, Pioneer Investments, AMP Capital, Strategic Value Partners
#Funds News
November 26, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES- Elian, Pioneer Investments, AMP Capital, Strategic Value Partners

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ELIAN

The professional services firm, owned by private equity fund manager Electra Partners LLP, appointed John Connolly group chairman, effective immediately.

INVESTEC WEALTH & INVESTMENT

The wealth management and investment services provider appointed Rob Jones, Darren Elmes and Steve Hart as senior investment directors at its Bournemouth office.

PIONEER INVESTMENTS

The fund manager, a unit of Italian lender UniCredit , said Chief Executive Sandro Pierri would step down on Jan. 31 and be replaced by Deputy CEO Giordano Lombardo.

AMP CAPITAL

The investment manager appointed Boe Pahari global head of infrastructure equity, based in London. Pahari, currently the head of infrastructure for Europe and the Americas, will also be responsible for the Australian and Indian infrastructure equity teams, the company said.

STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS

The investment firm appointed Jose Barreiro to its advisory council, making him the fifth member. Barreiro was previously with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, where he was most recently senior adviser, Strategic Value said. (Compiled by Lehar Maan in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
