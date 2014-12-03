FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES- Miton Group, AXA Art, Armstrong Investment
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 3, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES- Miton Group, AXA Art, Armstrong Investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD

The company appointed Tracy Ong chief representative, ANZ Malaysia. She joins ANZ from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Malaysia, where she was most recently managing director, head of corporate banking.

MITON GROUP PLC

The asset manager appointed Andrew Mellis regional sales manager, effective Jan. 5 next year.

ARMSTRONG INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The asset management company appointed Christopher Sullivan director and head of distribution, effective immediately.

AXA ART

The art insurer appointed Sean Cooper to its high net worth underwriting team in London. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.