MOVES- Hargreaves Lansdown, KPMG, Integro
#Market News
December 5, 2014

MOVES- Hargreaves Lansdown, KPMG, Integro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC

The British investment platform operator said Chief Financial Officer Tracey Taylor had decided to step down from the role with immediate effect.

KPMG

The audit and advisory firm said it hired in Switzerland a team of banking and sourcing experts from B-Source.

INTEGRO

The insurance brokerage appointed Brian Morgan leader of its Atlanta operations to help grow the company’s presence in the region. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
