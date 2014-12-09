MOVES- William Blair, INC, Roubini, U.S. Bancorp

(Adds William Blair, INC, Roubini, U.S. Bancorp)

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WILLIAM BLAIR & CO

The investment bank and asset manager appointed Peter Gibson to lead consultant relationship activities in Europe and help the company’s expansion in the region.

ING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The financial services firm hired Tarek Saber as investment team manager and Jasper van Ingen as a senior portfolio manager to its convertible bond markets team.

ROUBINI GLOBAL ECONOMICS

The company named Terry Waters as chief executive and president.

U.S. BANCORP

The wealth manager hired John Briggs as a wealth management consultant and an entertainment industry specialist to its Private Client Reserve business.

DEUTSCHE ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The unit of Deutsche Bank AG has hired Raiffeisen banker Christian Ohswald to head its Austrian wealth management business, a hub for its operations in central and eastern Europe.

FTI CONSULTING INC

The business advisory firm named Alex Deane UK head of public affairs, as part of six appointments to strengthen its public affairs practice in the country.

GREENHILL & CO INC

The investment bank named Tammo Buennemeyer as a principal, who will focus on the communications, media and technology sector.

TSB BANK PLC

The subsidiary of TSB Banking Group Plc appointed Craig Bundell as head of credit cards business, effective immediately.

PT BANK DANAMON INDONESIA TBK

The Indonesian bank appointed Sng Seow Wah president director.

ACE GROUP

Ace Group of insurance and reinsurance companies named Robert Latimer as environmental risk underwriter in the UK & Ireland. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)