MOVES- Metlife, Castle Harbour, Houlihan Lokey, Oriel
#Funds News
December 10, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES- Metlife, Castle Harbour, Houlihan Lokey, Oriel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Metlife, Castle Harbour, Houlihan Lokey, Oriel)

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

METLIFE INC

The largest U.S. life insurer appointed Esther Lee chief marketing officer and executive vice president, effective Jan. 12, 2015.

CASTLE HARBOUR SECURITIES

The financial services provider appointed former Citigroup Inc executive Eric Daniel to co-manage its new global convertible bond fund.

HOULIHAN LOKEY

The investment bank appointed Richard Lee as a managing director to its dispute resolution and financial expert opinions team within the financial advisory services division.

ORIEL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The financial services company appointed Jamie Ward as a fund manager responsible for providing analysis and research for the IWI Oriel UK fund, the company said.

MEDIOBANCA

The bank has hired Philippe Deneux from Barclays Plc to be its new head of France and Benelux, as part of an expansion in the region that will see additional hires announced over the coming months.

SALAMANCA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

The merchant banking and operational risk management business appointed Kati Watson senior trust manager and team head of its trust and fiduciary office based in Geneva.

AMP CAPITAL

The investment manager appointed Michael Hamilton investment director and Andrew Kirby senior associate in its infrastructure equity team in New York. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
