MOVES- Raymond James, Lloyds Bank

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday.
Raymond James & Associates, a branch of the financial advisory firm, said it hired two advisers from the advisory unit of Wells Fargo & Co.
The financial services company appointed Theresa Newell as managing director and co-head of its leveraged credit sales division.
The Japanese financial services company said it appointed its co-deputy CFO Jonathan Lewis as CEO of the company’s operations in Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The state-owned UK lender’s head of hybrid capital and balance-sheet solutions for EMEA and Asia-Pacific, AJ Davidson, is leaving, according to an RBS spokesperson. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)