MOVES- Raymond James, Lloyds Bank
December 12, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES- Raymond James, Lloyds Bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC

Raymond James & Associates, a branch of the financial advisory firm, said it hired two advisers from the advisory unit of Wells Fargo & Co.

LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING

The financial services company appointed Theresa Newell as managing director and co-head of its leveraged credit sales division.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

The Japanese financial services company said it appointed its co-deputy CFO Jonathan Lewis as CEO of the company’s operations in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

The bank promoted Theresa Newell to the position of managing director and co-head of leveraged credit sales within its commercial banking business.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC (RBS)

The state-owned UK lender’s head of hybrid capital and balance-sheet solutions for EMEA and Asia-Pacific, AJ Davidson, is leaving, according to an RBS spokesperson. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
