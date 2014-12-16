MOVES- Houlihan Lokey, DFG Investment, Spencer Re, Cargill

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HOULIHAN LOKEY

The investment bank appointed John Levitske as a managing director to its dispute resolution and financial expert opinions practice.

DFG INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC

The asset management firm said Roberta Goss and Timothy Milton from Goldman Sachs have joined the company as senior members of its leveraged loan platform.

SPENCER RE

The reinsurance unit of Spencer Capital Holdings, appointed Tina Mallie chief executive.

CARGILL INC

The financial services company hired Joel Spier, a seasoned base metals broker to join its nascent metals derivatives brokerage business, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

ASIA GROWTH CAPITAL ADVISORS PTE LTD

The Singapore-based private equity firm appointed Harjit Bhatia as executive chairman. Bhatia, who helped set up the private equity businesses of GE and Credit Suisse in the Asia Pacific, was most recently a managing partner and chief executive at PineBridge Asia Partners.

BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES

The global custodian bank has made two senior appointments within its client development team in Zurich. The subsidiary of BNP Paribas SA named Corinne Vitte as head of sales for institutional investors. It also appointed Dario Rigert as sales manager for institutional investors.

CORDEA SAVILLS

The property investment manager named Cristiano Ronchi as head of investment, Italy, and a member of the board of the Italian regulated entity, Cordea Savills SGR.