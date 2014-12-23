MOVES- U.S. Bancorp, Legal & General, Principal Financial

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth management division of U.S. Bancorp said it hired Ena Licina as vice president, trust relationship manager, for its Private Client Reserve in Las Vegas. Prior to this, Licina worked as a trust officer with Wells Fargo Wealth Management, U.S Bank said.

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP

The investment management company appointed Thomas Cheong vice president of North Asia for Principal International. Cheong will join in early January from Manulife Asset Management in Taiwan, where he was CEO and executive director.

LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC

The insurance and investment management company said group merger and acquisition and strategy director Wadham Downing would leave at the end of June. He will step down from his posts, effective Dec. 31, the company said.

LONDON CAPITAL GROUP LTD

The online trading services provider appointed Nicholas Lee and Rebecca Fuller non-executive directors with immediate effect. Lee is currently executive chairman of Paternoster Resources Plc and non-executive director of MX Oil Plc . Fuller is an independent non-executive director at BATS Trading Ltd and director of Anico Financial Service Ltd, which she co-founded, London Capital said. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)