MOVES-Citigroup, FTI Consulting, Berkshire Partners, Nomura

(Adds Citigroup, Societe Generale, FTI Consulting)

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

Citigroup appointed Shreyas Bordia managing director in its EMEA energy team based in London. Bordia joins from Morgan Stanley, where he was part of the energy team with a primary focus on the E&P and oil field services sectors, Citigroup said in a statement.

SOCIETE GENERALE SECURITIES SERVICES

The financial services company appointed Christophe Baurand global head of commercial, marketing and liquidity management. Baurand, whose appointment came into effect on Jan. 1, also joined the company’s executive committee.

FTI CONSULTING INC

The business advisory firm appointed James Dimech DeBono senior managing director in its economic and financial consulting segment. DeBono, based in London, will focus on risk management and valuation of complex assets at FTI Consulting, the company said in a statement.

BERKSHIRE PARTNERS LLC

The buyout firm named Dave Bordeau, Marni Payne and Raleigh Shoemaker managing directors, who, along with 19 other managing directors, will manage the firm and its affiliated investment funds.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

The bank named Amanda Chen deputy head of its wealth management arm for Asia, ex-Japan.

AVISTA ADVISORY GROUP

The investment banking advisory firm appointed Sui Ling Cheah vice chairman of Asia Pacific. Cheah, who is based in Singapore, joins Avista from BNP Paribas Securities, where she was CEO of corporate finance.

DEXION CAPITAL PLC

The alternative investment bank appointed Magnus Spence head of asset management, responsible for expanding the company’s range of real asset and alternative credit fund offerings.

THE NATIONAL INVESTOR

The financial firm, which began trading on Abu Dhabi’s second market in November, said Rami Hurieh took over as director of finance effective Jan. 4 after the departure of Jean Ayoub.

GLOBAL PRIME PARTNERS

The brokerage and trading services provider appointed Andrew Bole as chief operating officer. Bole has more than 15 years of management experience in the industry and joins from IG Group Holdings where he was chief risk officer. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)