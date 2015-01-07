MOVES- BNY Mellon, Cowen Group, Barclays, RBS

(Adds BNY Mellon, Cowen Group, Tortoise Capital)

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

The bank appointed Douglas Shulman senior executive vice president and global head of client service delivery.

BNY Mellon also appointed Dan Kramer executive vice president of client service delivery. Kramer replaces Andrew Bell, who has retired.

COWEN GROUP INC

The investment management firm appointed Davies Beller and James Kissane managing directors and co-heads of its newly-created information and technology services investment banking group.

TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS

The investment management firm said Brian Kessens and Connie Savage had been promoted to the role of managing director.

BARCLAYS PLC

The British bank said its “bad bank” business head Eric Bommensath would leave at the end of this month after 17 years at the bank. Bommensath was formerly the co-head of Barclays’ investment bank and was put in charge of the bad bank, which was set up in May and tasked with getting rid of assets the bank did not want.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

Debt capital markets syndicate veteran Richard Tynan has left the British bank to work on an independent project less than four months after a restructuring of the bank’s debt capital markets business. RBS confirmed the departure and said Miles Hunt would replace Tynan as head of alternative distribution, syndicate.

HERITAGE OAKS BANCORP

The company appointed Rick Arredondo president and chief banking officer of Heritage Oaks Bank. Arredondo, who joined Heritage Oaks Bank on Jan. 5, will lead its customer-facing functions, including consumer and business banking, mortgage and marketing, the bank said.

HYPO ALPE ADRIA

The chief executive of the nationalized Austrian lender, Alexander Picker, will quit in mid-2015 after the sale of the lender’s last operating network, Hypo said on Wednesday.

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL

The company named Dominic Chung executive director for capital markets and investment services for Asia. Chung will be based in Hong Kong and will focus on assisting major clients in their investment transactions across the Asia region, the company said. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)