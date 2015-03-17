FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BNY Mellon, Meketa Investment, GFT Group
#Market News
March 17, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-BNY Mellon, Meketa Investment, GFT Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The investment services unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp appointed Tony DePasquale senior director for business development in its Nevada office.

MEKETA INVESTMENT GROUP

The investment consultancy said senior vice president Timothy Atkinson had moved to the company’s London office from the Boston office.

GFT GROUP

The business and technology consultancy hired former Credit Suisse Group AG executive Nick Nicholls as a principal consultant.

Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
