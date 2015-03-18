FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES- Wells Fargo, Citibank, Kenya Central Bank
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2015 / 7:26 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES- Wells Fargo, Citibank, Kenya Central Bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The company appointed Brendon Riley senior vice president in its Houston commercial banking team.

CITIGROUP INC

Citibank appointed Lum Choong Yu as the head of cards and unsecured lending in Hong Kong, effective immediately.

KENYA CENTRAL BANK

Kenya should have a new central bank governor in place by the end of May, replacing Njuguna Ndung‘u who stepped down this month after eight years in office, a top official involved in the selection said. Seven out of 10 economists polled by Reuters this month expect the top job to go to Haron Sirima, the deputy governor who is currently acting governor.

361 CAPITAL

The company appointed Andrea Coleman regional investment specialist to lead RIA (registered investment adviser) relationship management in the Northeastern United States.

CORNERSTONE GLOBAL COMMODITIES

Duncan Preston, previously head of business development at Vitol, joined Cornerstonem a brokerage and consultancy specializing in energy and commodity derivatives, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Compiled by Natalie Grover

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.