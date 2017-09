March 19 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STELROX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLP

The financial services firm appointed former Lloyds Banking Group Plc executive Richard Garlick as chief financial officer.

MITSUBISHI UFJ FUND SERVICES

The asset administrator appointed Ken McCarney as chief executive.

MOELIS & CO

The independent investment bank appointed Jan-Philipp Pfander a managing director, effective June. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan)