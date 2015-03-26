FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Greeenhill & Co, Russell Investments
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 26, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Greeenhill & Co, Russell Investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The asset management company appointed Michael Wu to a newly created role of head of its Greater China region.

The company also appointed David Burnett as head of its hedge fund services in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

SALAMANCA GROUP

The merchant banking company appointed Ian Griffiths as its divisional head of real estate. Griffiths has overall responsibility for key client relationships and managing real estate transaction requirements, the company said.

GREENHILL & CO INC

New York-based investment bank appointed Hiroshi Minoura president and managing director of Greenhill Japan.

RUSSELL INVESTMENTS

The financial services company appointed JPMorgan Chase & Co executive Paul Eitelman as an investment strategist, North America. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.