MOVES- State Street, Barclays, Investec Wealth, Columbia Threadneedle

March 31 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The financial services provider said it appointed Ron O‘Hanley to lead its investment management business, starting next month.
The investment advisory and actuarial services provider hired three executives to beef up its investment team.
The British bank said on Tuesday it appointed Jonathan Eckard as director and senior equity research analyst.
The London-based financial planning and investment advisory appointed Suki Copeland as group human resources director.
The part of Investec Group Plc said it appointed Jane Warren in a newly created role as head of digital in UK.
The asset management group appointed Florian Uleer as its country head for Germany effective July. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)