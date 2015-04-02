FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Baring Asset Management, Westhouse Securities, Berkshire Bank
#Funds News
April 2, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Baring Asset Management, Westhouse Securities, Berkshire Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Berkshire Bank)

April 2 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BERKSHIRE BANK

The bank, owned by Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, expanded its private banking and wealth management team with the addition of two managers.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management firm appointed Edmund Chong head of sales, client service and business development - distribution, Asia ex-Japan.

WESTHOUSE SECURITIES

The institutional broking and corporate advisory firm appointed Andy Crossley managing director. Crossley joins the London-based firm from Peel Hunt, where he was the head of equity capital markets. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)

