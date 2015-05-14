FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Greenhill, Diversified Trust, BTIG, RWC, Simmons & Co
#Market News
May 14, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES- Greenhill, Diversified Trust, BTIG, RWC, Simmons & Co

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GREENHILL & CO INC

The investment bank appointed James Rogers as a managing director focused on the energy sector. Rogers, who will be based in Houston, joins from TD Securities.

LIQUIDNET

The bond trading network hired former HSBC bond salesman Mark Taylor as a senior member of the fixed income sales team.

UK‘S DEBT MANAGEMENT OFFICE

Jessica Pulay is to join the United Kingdom’s debt management office as co-head of policy and markets at the end of July.

DIVERSIFIED TRUST

The employee-owned wealth management firm appointed Brook Lester as a principal.

BTIG LLC

The New York-based financial services firm appointed Tim Chiang as a managing director and specialty pharmaceutical research analyst.

RWC PARTNERS

The investment manager hired a 15-person investment team from Everest Capital to establish a new Emerging, Frontier and Asia equity business to be jointly headed by John Malloy and James Johnstone.

SIMMONS & CO INTERNATIONAL LTD

The energy specialist investment bank appointed Nabeel Siddiqui as a director. He joins from upstream oil and gas-focused private equity firm Epi-V LLP. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
