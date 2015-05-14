MOVES- Greenhill, Diversified Trust, BTIG, RWC, Simmons & Co

May 14 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The investment bank appointed James Rogers as a managing director focused on the energy sector. Rogers, who will be based in Houston, joins from TD Securities.
The bond trading network hired former HSBC bond salesman Mark Taylor as a senior member of the fixed income sales team.
UK‘S DEBT MANAGEMENT OFFICE
Jessica Pulay is to join the United Kingdom’s debt management office as co-head of policy and markets at the end of July.
The employee-owned wealth management firm appointed Brook Lester as a principal.
The New York-based financial services firm appointed Tim Chiang as a managing director and specialty pharmaceutical research analyst.
The investment manager hired a 15-person investment team from Everest Capital to establish a new Emerging, Frontier and Asia equity business to be jointly headed by John Malloy and James Johnstone.
The energy specialist investment bank appointed Nabeel Siddiqui as a director. He joins from upstream oil and gas-focused private equity firm Epi-V LLP. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)