MOVES- Fitch, Marsh, Centrus
May 15, 2015

MOVES- Fitch, Marsh, Centrus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

FITCH RATINGS

The company said Sing Chan Ng would replace Vivek Goyal as the head of its international ratings business in the Asia-Pacific region, effective immediately.

MARSH

The insurance broking and risk management company, a subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Co, named Marcus Porter-Wright as head of its UK Specie division.

CENTRUS ADVISORS LLP

The treasury and debt advisory business appointed George Karalis as a director.

Compiled by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
