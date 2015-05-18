FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Nomura Holdings, Deutsche Bank, Arma Partners, City Noble
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Nomura Holdings, Deutsche Bank, Arma Partners, City Noble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITY NOBLE

The pensions and investments advisory firm appointed Gavin Moffatt associate.

ARMA PARTNERS

The mergers and acquisitions advisory firm focused on communications, media and technology industries appointed David Creamer partner in its Palo Alto office in California.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The co-chief executives of the German bank, in an interview published in a German newspaper, ruled out stepping down despite criticism from investors over a series of fines and legal problems that have hit the bank.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

Christina Park, a banker in leveraged finance at Barclays , is leaving for Nomura Holdings in the United States, according to people familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.