May 22 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday.

BORDIER (UK)

The asset manager said it appointed Trevor Turner client relationship manager on its newly established international desk.

SCOPE RATINGS

The Berlin-based rating agency appointed its chief analytical officer, Stefan Bund, to its board. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)