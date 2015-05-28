MOVES- Deutsche Bank, Towers Watson, Oppenheimer, Evercore Partners

May 28 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank said it appointed Blake Hallinan as head of global retail investment banking coverage.

EVERCORE PARTNERS INC

The boutique investment bank appointed Lea Lazaric Calvert managing director in its private capital advisory group. Calvert was most recently an executive director in UBS Group AG’s private funds group.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The asset management arm of Aviva Plc appointed James Tothill as head of third-party sales.

TOWERS WATSON & CO

The provider of human resources and risk and financial management services hired William Bensur Jr. to lead its Pittsburgh investment office.

BORDIER UK

The asset management firm appointed Paola Forsberg business development manager. Forsberg joins Bordier UK from Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, where she was in the business development team.

OPPENHEIMER & CO INC

The unit of investment bank Oppenheimer Holdings Inc appointed Harry Wool managing director for institutional emerging markets. He joins Oppenheimer from Sterne Agee Group. (Compiled by Neha Dimri and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)