FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES- Deutsche Bank, Towers Watson, Oppenheimer, Evercore Partners
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 28, 2015 / 2:25 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES- Deutsche Bank, Towers Watson, Oppenheimer, Evercore Partners

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank said it appointed Blake Hallinan as head of global retail investment banking coverage.

EVERCORE PARTNERS INC

The boutique investment bank appointed Lea Lazaric Calvert managing director in its private capital advisory group. Calvert was most recently an executive director in UBS Group AG’s private funds group.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The asset management arm of Aviva Plc appointed James Tothill as head of third-party sales.

TOWERS WATSON & CO

The provider of human resources and risk and financial management services hired William Bensur Jr. to lead its Pittsburgh investment office.

BORDIER UK

The asset management firm appointed Paola Forsberg business development manager. Forsberg joins Bordier UK from Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, where she was in the business development team.

OPPENHEIMER & CO INC

The unit of investment bank Oppenheimer Holdings Inc appointed Harry Wool managing director for institutional emerging markets. He joins Oppenheimer from Sterne Agee Group. (Compiled by Neha Dimri and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.