MOVES-Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, BoFA, Prudential

(Adds Morgan Stanley, RBS, Citigroup, U.S. Bank, Bank of America, HSBC, Prudential)

June 1 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MORGAN STANLEY

Vince Lumia will take over as head of Morgan Stanley’s private wealth management business, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. Jim Tracy, currently the head of consulting group, will become vice chairman of the wealth management unit.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

The bank’s global head of asset-backed products and credit trading, Scott Eichel, has left, Bloomberg reported.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank said Douglas Trauber would join its corporate and investment banking group as global co-head of retail in August. He joins from Credit Suisse Group AG.

U.S. BANK

The fifth-largest U.S. commercial bank named Steve Bellman managing director of investments in its wealth management unit, Ascent Private Capital Management.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

The bank hired Brad Hutchinson from Barclays Plc to co-head its Americas energy investment banking business alongside Oscar Brown, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The bank said on Monday that Brett Matkins has joined as a managing director in its leveraged and acquisition finance group in North America based in New York.

PRUDENTIAL PLC

The Asia-focused insurer said it had appointed Barry Stowe as chairman and chief executive of its North American unit, taking over from Mike Wells, who starts as group chief executive on Monday.

Prudential’s unit M&G Investments also said Johan Du Preez would be rejoining the company in July as two Japan equities funds return to M&G from Eastspring Investments.

STATE STREET CORP

The financial services provider appointed Effie Datson global head of product for alternative investment solutions. Datson joins from Deutsche Bank, where she was global co-head of hedge fund sales, State Street said.

HARGREAVE HALE

The UK-based asset manager appointed James Holroyd an investment manager. Holroyd joined from EFG Harris Allday, where he was an investment director.

MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC

The electronic trading platform operator said it has appointed Scott Eaton as Chief Operating Officer for MarketAxess Europe Ltd and Trax. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru)