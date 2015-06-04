MOVES- Perella Weinberg Partners, Jefferies, Barclays, Religare

(Adds Schroders, Walker Crips, Coutts)

June 4 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SCHRODERS PLC

The asset manager made five appointments in its fixed income global multi-sector team.

WALKER CRIPS GROUP PLC

The UK-based Investment management company said it appointed Alison Pickup as senior investment portfolio manager in its York office.

COUTTS & CO

The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group, appointed Mark Lund a non-executive director. Coutts also named Brian Mulholland finance director.

PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS

The financial services provider said it appointed Christopher Williams as a partner in its advisory business. Based in London, Williams will focus on providing strategic and financial advice to European financial institutions.

JEFFERIES

Peter Melichar has joined the firm as head of European collateralised loan obligation origination, a new role that will see him responsible for expanding the CLO business in the region, building on its presence in the US.

BARCLAYS PLC

Cyrus Ardalan, head of European Union and UK public policy and government relations at Barclays and chairman of the International Capital Market Association, is to retire at the end of the year.

RELIGARE CAPITAL MARKETS

The Asia-focused emerging markets investment bank appointed Matthew Lutter managing director and head of ASEAN equities in March. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)