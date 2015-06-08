MOVES- Singapore Exchange, Deloitte, RBC Wealth, Altium

(Adds Altium, RBC Wealth Management)

June 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The division of Royal Bank of Canada hired Kurt Kharouf as financial adviser from Merrill Lynch.

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD

The exchange appointed veteran banker Loh Boon Chye as its chief executive to lead a revival after it was hit by falling trading volume and technical glitches.

BRITAIN‘S NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF PENSION FUNDS

The trade body’s new chair is Lesley Williams, group pensions director at Whitbread, the owner of Premier Inn hotels and Costa Coffee.

BNP PARIBAS

The bank’s head of the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa debt syndicate, Nick Darrant, is leaving to join rival bank JP Morgan, according to two sources familiar with the information.

SCHRODERS PLC

The asset manager appointed Owen Scarrott as materials and energy global sector specialist, effective early July.

BTIG LLC

The financial services firm on Monday announced two senior hires within its fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC) division.

HOVDE GROUP

The financial advisory firm said it appointed investment banker, James Nuber, as a managing director.

ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INC

The Pan-African bank named Ade Ayeyemi as its new group chief executive. The 52-year-old, currently head of Citigroup’s sub-Saharan Africa division, will replace Ecobank CEO Albert Essien who is retiring at the end of June.

VONTOBEL WEALTH MANAGEMENT ASIA PACIFIC

The unit of Swiss banking company Vontobel , appointed Michael Haupt as chief operating officer in Hong Kong effective June 1.

DELOITTE

The business advisory firm appointed Jonathan Gray as a partner in its London-based financial services consultancy practice.

MORNINGSTAR INC

The investment firm appointed Dan Kemp as chief investment officer for its investment management group for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

ALTIUM CAPITAL LTD

The investment bank promoted Sam Fuller head of the company’s London office.

BIBBY FINANCIAL SERVICES

The funding solutions provider for businesses across Europe, said it appointed Steven Box as chief executive for its European operations. (Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)