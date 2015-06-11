MOVES- JPMorgan, London Stock Exchange, Royal Bank Of Scotland

(Adds BNY Mellon Wealth Management; updates JPMorgan)

June 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The bank hired James Janoskey, Credit Suisse’s European Energy Group head, to lead its oil and gas team in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The bank also promoted several investment bankers in its technology, media and telecom group, according to an internal memo to staff on Thursday.

HSBC

Russell Julius will become global head of equity capital markets at HSBC for the third time in his career, just a year after moving back to London from Asia, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP

The stock exchange said on Thursday it appointed former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro non-executive director of its board as the exchange operator seeks to expand in North America.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

The bank is set to appoint Bank of America as its new corporate broker, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

A part of the investment management unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp appointed Eric Goodbar as managing director of its family wealth adviser team.

ZEUS CAPITAL

The boutique investment bank appointed Phil Walker as head of healthcare corporate finance. Walker joins from Nomura Code Securities, a boutique investment banking firm he co-founded.