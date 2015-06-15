MOVES-Barclays, BNY Mellon, ANZ, Gatehouse, Macquarie Securities

June 15 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The world’s No.1 custody bank named Alan Flanagan as global head of its new private equity and real estate (PE&RE) fund services unit.
The bank also hired Adam Gelder from Deutsche Bank as head of financial institutions for its corporate trust team in Europe the Middle East and Africa.
The bank boosted its fixed income syndicate desk by hiring Vi Davda from its own investor relations team.
The Australian bank appointed Farhan Faruqui as CEO of its institutional client group with additional responsibility for relationship management across 34 markets.
The independent financial advisory group appointed Helen Watson as chief executive of UK Wealth Management business following the death of previous CEO Mark Kary.
The investment management arm of State Street Corp named Elliot Hentov head of policy and research of its official institutions group.
The institutional equities arm of Macquarie Group appointed Joseph Cacciabaudo as managing director in its U.S. equities sales and trading business.
The London-based investment bank promoted Will Innes as vice president within its real estate investment team.
The European asset manager appointed Ian Smith and Paul Birchenough as co-managers of AXA Framlington Emerging Markets fund.
Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru