MOVES- Barclays, ThecityUK, Mizuho, CRUX

June 16 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

Glenn Leighton, a managing director at Barclays within balance sheet solutions for financial institutions, has left the bank, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Mark Lewellen is to become sole head of debt capital markets (DCM) and the risk solutions group (RSG), EMEA, at Barclays at the end of June.

THECITYUK

The independent body to promote London’s financial services industry said John McFarlane will take over as its chairman in September, succeeding Gerry Grimstone.

MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP INC

The company has appointed Christian Heiberg as head of fixed income trading within the Japanese bank’s London operations.

CRUX ASSET MANAGEMENT

The independent fund management company appointed Karen Zachary chief operating officer, effective July 15. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)