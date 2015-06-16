MOVES- Barclays, Lloyds, ThecityUK, Mizuho, CRUX

(Adds Stewart Capital, Caliber Homes, Brookwood Financial, BHF-Bank, Actis)

June 16 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

BARCLAYS PLC

Glenn Leighton, a managing director at Barclays within balance sheet solutions for financial institutions, has left the bank, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Mark Lewellen is to become sole head of debt capital markets (DCM) and the risk solutions group (RSG), EMEA, at Barclays at the end of June.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

The bank has appointed Aidan McKeown as a director within its relationship solutions team, according to a statement.

STEWART CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC

The U.S. investment advisory firm, a subsidiary of S&T Bank, appointed Troy Murray vice president of institutional sales.

CALIBER HOME LOANS INC

The U.S. mortgage lender said Kelly Allison had joined its builder division as the regional builder vice president of the southeast division.

BROOKWOOD FINANCIAL PARTNERS LLC

The private investment firm appointed Brian Trout as senior vice president of operations for BW Gas & Convenience LLC, an affiliated entity of Brookwood Financial.

BHF-BANK

The Germany-based bank named Alexander Mettenheimer as interim chief executive to replace Bjoern Robens, who is stepping down early over differences in strategy and leadership of the merchant bank.

ACTIS

The London-based investment management firm appointed Torbjorn Caesar as senior partner, effective immediately. Caesar replaces Paul Fletcher, who will become non-executive chairman.

THECITYUK

The independent body to promote London’s financial services industry said John McFarlane will take over as its chairman in September, succeeding Gerry Grimstone.

MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP INC

The company has appointed Christian Heiberg as head of fixed income trading within the Japanese bank’s London operations.

FRIENDS PROVIDENT INTERNATIONAL LTD

The unit of Aviva Plc appointed Khor Hock Seng as chief executive and Chris Wei as chairman, effective July 1.

CRUX ASSET MANAGEMENT

The independent fund management company appointed Karen Zachary chief operating officer, effective July 15.

AMUNDI

The European asset management firm appointed Vincent Mortier as deputy chief investment officer.

BTIG LTD

The European affiliate of BTIG LLC has appointed Matthew Rubens as a managing director to its institutional equity sales group. (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)