MOVES- Royal Bank of Scotland, Macquarie Investment, Alva Capital
#Funds News
June 17, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES- Royal Bank of Scotland, Macquarie Investment, Alva Capital

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds Fiera Capial, AssetMark, MainStay Investments, National Public Finance)

June 17 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

Sam Boughton has joined the corporate investment grade syndicate team at RBS in London.

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC

The Tokyo-based company appointed Ryosei Hayashi as head of the rates trading and sales business for Asia at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (HK) Ltd.

FIERA CAPITAL GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The U.S. operations of asset manager Fiera Capital Corp , hired Thomas Clancy as senior vice president of institutional markets.

ASSETMARK INC

The investment and consulting solution provider appointed David Hutchinson to the newly created position of Midwest divisional manager.

MAINSTAY INVESTMENTS

The mutual fund and exchange-traded fund distribution arm of New York Life Insurance Co hired Dana Hartwell and Douglas Dhom as senior regional vice presidents of its institutional intermediary business.

NATIONAL PUBLIC FINANCE GUARANTEE CORP

The U.S-based indirect subsidiary of MBIA Inc appointed Thomas Metzold from Eaton Vance Management to the newly created role of head of capital markets.

MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The securities asset management arm of Macquarie Group Ltd , Australia’s top investment bank, appointed Austin McBride as head of UK wholesale, based in London.

BNP PARIBAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS

The asset management arm of BNP Paribas SA appointed Matt Joyce as portfolio manager within its multi-asset solutions group, headed by Charles Janssen.

ALVA CAPITAL

The investment firm appointed Andre Klotz as partner and head of research.

AON HEWITT

The management consulting unit of Aon Plc appointed Willi Thurnherr as chief executive for Switzerland, effective Oct. 1.

CAPITAL CRANFIELD TRUSTEES

The independent trustee firm said it appointed Nicki Mortimer as client director.

THE ASSOCIATION OF THE LUXEMBOURG FUND INDUSTRY

The representative body of the investment fund community in Luxembourg appointed Denise Voss chairwoman, effective immediately. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
