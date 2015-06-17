MOVES- Royal Bank of Scotland, Macquarie Investment, Alva Capital

(Adds Fiera Capial, AssetMark, MainStay Investments, National Public Finance)
June 17 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Sam Boughton has joined the corporate investment grade syndicate team at RBS in London.
The Tokyo-based company appointed Ryosei Hayashi as head of the rates trading and sales business for Asia at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (HK) Ltd.
The U.S. operations of asset manager Fiera Capital Corp , hired Thomas Clancy as senior vice president of institutional markets.
The investment and consulting solution provider appointed David Hutchinson to the newly created position of Midwest divisional manager.
The mutual fund and exchange-traded fund distribution arm of New York Life Insurance Co hired Dana Hartwell and Douglas Dhom as senior regional vice presidents of its institutional intermediary business.
The U.S-based indirect subsidiary of MBIA Inc appointed Thomas Metzold from Eaton Vance Management to the newly created role of head of capital markets.
The securities asset management arm of Macquarie Group Ltd , Australia’s top investment bank, appointed Austin McBride as head of UK wholesale, based in London.
The asset management arm of BNP Paribas SA appointed Matt Joyce as portfolio manager within its multi-asset solutions group, headed by Charles Janssen.
The investment firm appointed Andre Klotz as partner and head of research.
The management consulting unit of Aon Plc appointed Willi Thurnherr as chief executive for Switzerland, effective Oct. 1.
The independent trustee firm said it appointed Nicki Mortimer as client director.
The representative body of the investment fund community in Luxembourg appointed Denise Voss chairwoman, effective immediately. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)