MOVES-JP Morgan Asset Management, E&Y, LPL Financial

June 22 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The asset management firm said it appointed Thushka Maharaj as a strategist and executive director in its global strategy team.
The audit firm said Vance Scott will join its transaction advisory services practice as its new Americas oil & gas leader, based in Chicago.
The broker dealer unit of LPL Financial Holdings Inc appointed Tom Gooley managing director of service, trading and operations, effective June 25.
The investment consulting firm appointed managing principals Stephen McCourt and Peter Woolley as co-chief executives, effective July 31.
The German bank appointed Chris Bowman from Liberum to head its U.K. corporate broking team.
The European Fund and Asset Management Association said it elected Union Investment executive board member Alexander Schindler as president, replacing BNP Paribas Asset Management’s Christian Dargnat.
The financial services firm said it had promoted David Orban and Romain Petit as partners.
Europe’s exchange-traded products provider appointed Katy Walton Jones as general counsel and a member of its management committee. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)